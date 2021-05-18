Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in secret ceremony

The singer has left her own, marrying an intimate ceremony near her home in Montecito, California.

Ariana Grande is a married woman! According to the TMZ website, the 27-year-old singer secretly married her 25-year-old boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, over the weekend.

The wedding had few guests and took place near his home in Montecito, California.

Only a few family and friends witnessed the ceremony.

A source close to the Grammy winner told the publication that the secret ceremony took place near where Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle live.

The informant noted that the wedding was a very intimate matter, but it is not yet clear whether it was an impulsive decision of the couple or whether they planned the big day.

Ariana and Dalton got engaged last year, shortly before Christmas, and shared their love on social media.