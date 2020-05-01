Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Demi Lovato… : stars dazzle Disney+ in The Disney Family Singalong – Actus Ciné

Disney More pace this 1st of may with the arrival of “The Disney Family Singalong,’ a program event, bringing together singers giving the classic Disney. Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, and even the cast of High School Musical together : in before the music!!!

Get ready to enjoy labour day with a bang thanks to Disney+ ! In this may 1, the platform family once again proves that she has more than one string to his bow. And that, adding to his catalog a program that may make a great noise : The Disney Family Singalong. You who have spent days and nights on end to sing the classics of Disney, you will now be able to do it… in the company of the crème de la crème of the music ! Through this emission event, the subscribers Disney+ will be able to resume choir, and since among them, some of the most famous songs from classic Disney. The all-through sequences with an animation, allowing the audience to not lose the rhythm and follow the words.

A CASTING FAIRY TALE

Released in the Usa on ABC, and now available in France exclusively on Disney+, The Disney Family Singalong is sure to touch your heartstrings. In total, over 50 minutes of benefits stellate and regulated like music paper that is waiting for you. The cover of “I Won t Say I m In Love” from Hercules by Ariana Grande, the famous “I Wanna Be Like You” from the Jungle Book by Darren Criss, passing by “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the Lion King sung by Christina Aguilera or “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella taken by the duo of Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé, greatest voices in harmony offering you an ode to the magic and the memories. And this is not all, since the fans of High School Musical will be able to find Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu or even Kenny Ortega unveil a unique version of “We’re All in This Together.” Those of Aladdin, guests may enjoy the performance from the cast of the Broadway musical. A show that is sure to please for sure fans of the Disney universe, to enjoy without moderation and now on Disney + !

