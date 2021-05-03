Singer Ariana Grande took advantage of her huge community on Instagram to spread a beautiful message about mental health!

Ariana Grande mobilizes for mental health on Instagram! Indeed, this last year hopes that this month of May will highlight the mental illnesses that many people suffer from!

ARIANA GRANDE GETS INVOLVED ON INSTAGRAM!

Ariana Grande posted several messages related to mental health via her Instagram feed today! “May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health is one of the most stigmatized problems facing humans in the world. The stigma ends here. »

“The safest way to destigmatize anything is to talk about it.” Added Ariana Grande. He added: “I will devote at least one message per week throughout May to mental health awareness. I encourage you to join me in talking about mental health. »

In legend Ariana also posted a long message to support the whole thing! Indeed, here is what she wrote. “Happy May! Here’s how to end the stigma around mental health and normalize the request for help. Healing is not linear, fun, fast, or easy at all… »

Ariana Grande added: “But we are here and we must commit to making this period as healthy, peaceful, and beautiful as possible. The work is so hard, but we are capable of it and worth it. »

ARIANA GRANDE: HER FANS SALUTE HER COMMITMENT

On Instagram, in just 2 hours, the post of the beautiful Ariana Grande already has accumulated almost a million likes … A real record and above all proof that the fans of the latter have validated his commitment to a great cause!

Indeed, with 232 million followers on Instagram, the performer of “Break up with your girlfriend” enjoys a wide audience that she uses in the most beautiful ways! Internet users wanted to congratulate her via the comments bar!

Obviously, D1SoftBall News has selected a few messages from internet users, each one more adorable than the other! “Congratulations on this outstretched hand Ariana Grande, you are definitely an angel fallen from heaven!” “Difficile to talk about these things indeed, thank you for all those who suffer in silence!”

Or: “Finally, an influencer who uses her community to spread useful messages!” “Ariana Grande is really the best!” Can you read on the social network of the beautiful brunette of 28 years!

Comments all more adorable than the others that will please the latter! But above all, that will surely make things happen if everyone takes the lead on the influencer!