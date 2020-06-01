Ariana Grande, Nick Cannon, Paris Jackson… the stars take part in the events for George Floyd

Many american celebrities have taken to the streets this weekend. They joined the thousands of Americans who have shown, in several large cities in the United States, in support of George Floyd.

The death of this African-american 46-year-old that occurred during an arrest last week, has once again exposed police violence against the black community in North America. Derek Chauvin, the police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, was indicted for murder in the third degree (manslaughter) and placed in detention by the local authorities.

The comedian and presenter american Nick Cannon went to Minneapolis, where took place this interpellation. The ex-husband of Mariah Carey has brandished a sign reading “Justice For Floyd’s” wearing a sweater marked with the inscripton “If you please, I can’t breathe” (the last words of George Floyd). He takes the words in the columns of Varietyin a forum entitled Why I had to go to Minneapolis.

Ariana Grande has taken part in the event in Beverly Hills. “We were passionate, loud, full of love”, she said on Twitter. And regrets that the violent protests and that gave rise to riots, have eclipsed those that took place without incidents:

“Talk about these events, too, if you please.”

Emily Ratajkowski, Kehlani, Halsey…

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has also taken part in the protests. In a publication on Instagram, she regrets the riots that took place: “This day has wonderfully begun, with people who work together in peace and harmony (…) it broke my heart to see it all go up in smoke. Violence is not the solution.”