Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Normani met for Charlie’s Angels

Two weeks before the release of the highly anticipated remake of Charlie’s Angelswe are seeing the output of the original soundtrack of the film and a second extract signed Ariana Grande, Normani and Nicki Minaj. Entitled Bad To Youthis song is one of the 11 tracks on the album, which also includes the success Don’t Call Me Angel the trio Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

The soundtrack to the official film Charlie’s Angels has been co-produced by none other thanAriana Grande which, for the occasion, appealed to a crowd of stars, which Normani, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Chaka Khan and even the late Donna Summer for a remixed version of Bad Girls. The interpreter No Tears Left to Cry sings also five songs of this disc.

The third installment of the franchise Charlie’s Angels (one of the first remake was released in 2003), is to be released in cinema on November 15, and will feature the actresses Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. They will slip into the skin of the three detectives still working for the mysterious Charlie.