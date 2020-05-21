Ariana Grande nostalgic to the MET Gala with Katy Perry !

The MET Gala is only a distant memory for Ariana Grande and Katy Perry. The two artists regret their holding of madness…

The MET Gala is only a distant memory for your favourite stars… As a souvenir, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry are, therefore, remembering their crazy outfit last year.

Remember. On may 6, 2019, the stars of the world were given and appointments the traditional MET Gala, which was held in the heart of New York.

This prestigious ceremony which takes place once a year hosts many personalities for its annual gala at the MET Costume Institute. Thus, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry have made in the last year.

The opportunity to they scroll through in a dress of fashion designer. They have been created just for them. Thus, we could see Katy Perry wearing a dress/candlestick human. The dress was signed Moschino.

And Ariana Grande is no exception. The interpreter had No Tears left To Cry had all eyes on her, in her dress signed Vera Wang. On his long trolling was represented in the painting of the painted michelangelo, The Last Judgment.

Ariana Grande and Katy Perry regret their outfit to the MET Gala

The event the MET Gala, cancelled because of the sars coronavirus, therefore, has a lot of unhappy. On the social networks. Artists as fans wait each year to discover the dresses eccentric of the greatest fashion designers on the planet, so.

Then, as a souvenir, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry have therefore reposted their record in the past year. The former Pete Davidson has shared in his Story a series of images. And videos.

On the first shot, the pretty brunette, who sports a platinum blonde mane, poses in her dress alongside Katy Perry and fashion designer, Vera Wang.

On another image, the young woman is wearing a veil on the face. A photo taken specially for the MET Gala, therefore, and which had caused millions of I like at the time of its publication.

On the last video, Ariana Grande, great girlfriend Katy Perry, performs a photo shoot in her dress of fashion designer. The song No Tears Left To Cry resounds in the room.

Tags : ariana grande – Ariana Grande 2020 – Ariana Grande News – Ariana Grande Buzz – Ariana Grande Katy Perry – Ariana Grande MET Gala – Ariana Grande dress