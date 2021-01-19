ARIANA GRANDE REMINDS YOU THAT IT TAKES VERY LITTLE TO FEEL SEXY EVEN AT HOME

Can we stay up all night fuck a jet lag, writes Ariana Grande in the caption of the new photo (from immediate obsession) that she shared on Instagram.

Taking a cue from the lyrics of the newly released remix of ” 34 + 35 “ with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, the pop star reminds us that it takes very little to feel sexy even when we are forced to stay at home for most of the time.

What do you need? First, take off your sweatpants, then put on a pair of tights and a black tank top, if you want to do things right add a pair of pumps.

Why do we like it? Anyone who owns these pieces in the closet and it’s a cheeky and very glamorous way to remind themselves to “still have a body” under all the layers of sweatshirt. Shoot yourself lots of selfies and you’ll feel better – with no obligation to share them on social media.