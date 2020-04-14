Ariana Grande sang “My Everything” to keep the morale of the fans, and Lizzo replied

There are few things that fans love more than a good collaboration. At the present time, given the social distance and the home the most secure put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), it is a little more difficult to get there. But the singers Ariana Grande and Lizzo gave its fans the best option.

Ariana Grande and Lizzo on “Good As Hell (Remix)”

The fans of the divas of the pop will remember that there was not so long ago, the two collaborated for the first time. In October 2019, Lizzo led to a remix of his single “Good as Hell”. Lizzo has previously obtained a late success for old songs like ” Truth Hurts “, and could do the same with this song of 2016. But she received a little help this time.

Wide sang a few extra lines in the second verse, in addition to adding your voice to the pre-chorus and the chorus that followed. The remix has worked so well that Lizzo was able to use his popularity to increase the original song, which has obtained a clip, and a performance by Saturday Night Live in December 2019.

Broad has offered a surprise to his fans

If property has not passed, or six months since their last collaboration, a lot of things have changed in the world. These days, Great, like the rest of us, stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And despite the fact that I had no scheduled performance (to our knowledge) during this period, I decided to make a base on the spot to help the fans to stay positive.

After you have asked to Arianators on Twitter what they wanted to hear, Large has interpreted the main song of his second studio album, My Everything. His producer, Tommy Brown, played the piano, while Grande played a simplified version (from their own location, of course). She shared the 5 April 2020, writing, ” sending you a little virtual love “, and added: “I hope that everyone will remain safe, in good health, in good health and creative as much as possible. “

Lizzo sang “Rain Drop” (an Angel Skreg) Wide

That same day, Lizzo has apparently also had the idea of making one of the successes of Big. Has been recorded singing an excerpt of “Date (Year Angel Skreg)” from the album Sweetener Large of 2018. Despite the time, the choice seems to be entirely improvised, with Lizzo singing without company, while sitting alone on your couch.

Lizzo has labeled the singer in the text at the bottom: “I love you @arianagrande”. Awesome, of course, he appreciated the gesture, what he shared in his own history and has added to easily add emoji.

The fans could get another collaboration?

Ariana Grande and Lizzo attend the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 | John Shearer /. for The Recording Academy

Arianators and Lizzbians (the name of fandom for the followers of Lizzo) were enthusiastic about this exchange. “I need another collaboration,” wrote one of them. It should be noted that Lizzo and Big have been seen interacting for the last time at the Grammy Awards 2020, where they have both been nominated in several categories.

Given that the collaboration was the latest version of Lizzo (in fact, it is still what is promoted on their social networks), we have the feeling that the two would join not for another remix for the moment. However, a virtual presentation of the “Good as Hell” might be exactly what you need of your fandoms during this difficult time. What say you, ladies?