ARIANA GRANDE SENT A BEAUTIFUL THOUGHT TO GWEN STEFANI, WHO ALMOST DIDN’T BELIEVE IT WAS REALLY FROM HER PART

How would you react if you read the signature ” Ariana ” on a gift card? Maybe you would rub your eyes and you wouldn’t believe that this is really Ariana Grande, just like it happened to Gwen Stefani!

The 51-year-old singer posted a beautiful floral thought on Instagram Stories that her 27-year-old colleague sent her. This is a mini sunflower meadow and the vase is made of colored pastels.

Ariana sent @GwenStefani flowers in celebration of her latest single 💐 (via Instagram Stories) pic.twitter.com/zVa0xj4MGb — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) December 11, 2020

” I was here normal in my house, I entered a room and I saw this – says the star in the video – And I wonder, whose side will it be? “.

He then shows a handwritten note that reads: ” Congratulations on your new single! I love it and I’m a huge fan. Love, Ariana .”

At this point Gwen Stefani starts shouting enthusiastically: ” What? Ariana Grande ?! Thanks a lot, that’s a very sweet thing of you. Wow “.

Then still incredulous she asks herself: ” Wait a minute, what if it’s not the real Ariana Grande but just a person named Ariana? “. But in the end, someone tells her that it is a colleague!

The new single that has earned Ariana Grande’s respect is called ” Let Me Reintroduce Myself ” and you can listen to it here: