Ariana Grande single, Karine Le Marchand mocking and Arnold Schwarzenegger in anger… 5 Gossips to end the day

Ariana Grande is a freshly single

Nine months and then goes away. Ariana Grande is once again a heart to take. After nine months of relationship, therefore, the singer has decided to put an end to her romance with the musician, Mikey Foster. The reason for this ? Ariana Grande was simply” not in love with him “as explained in a close to the Hollywood Life. And detail :” Ariana and Mikey have known of love, fun, but it would never have led to something serious (…) They just took advantage of their complicity, and have tried to see if it could give something more “. This won’t be the case. On the other hand, they do not leave angry. For proof, they will continue to work together.

Karine Le Marchand quipped on… the Coronavirus

For several weeks, the Coronavirus is at the centre of all discussions. The concern is real. The anxiety begins to mount. Some concerts and sporting events are cancelled. Even the television programmes are affected. And this is without counting the carry forward of some of the films in the cinemas. In the Face of this news anxiety-provoking, Karine The Merchant prefers to make use of his legendary humor. On his account Instagram, she published a photograph of a person dressed head to toe in a protective suit. A picture caption to a humorous :” I’m going to Auchan Velizy, someone needs something ? “. A way for the moderator to denounce the” paranoia “ambient. And who has not failed to provoke the merriment of its subscribers.

Frédéric Beigbeder is atomize by the patron saint of France Inter

Remember in November 2018, Frédéric Beigbeder landed, the flower in the rifle, in the morning of France Inter for his weekly column. Except that on this day, the writer had nothing prepared, giving rise to moments of wavering and causing the discomfort of Léa Salamé and Nicolas Demorand. Just two days after, the radio station announced an end to their collaboration. An experience on which Frédéric Beigbeder was returned a year later, in his book. And the least we can say is that he has been scathing with his former colleagues and bosses. The story is not digested. Laurence Bloch, the patron saint of France Inter does not mince his pots. ” It has been a chronic shit, it was the fifteenth “, she says, piquant, in the columns of Society. And start with vehemence :” It was working not, it is party to a mutual agreement, and all of a sudden, he explained to us in a book that the humor is devastating to democracy. But dude, why did you not resign before ? It would have been more mouth “. Atmosphere…

Genesis will reform !

The new will delight all nostalgic for the 1980s and 1990s. After thirteen years of absence, the legendary rock group Genesis re-formed. And most importantly, they will back on stage for a special tour in England (only) by the end of 2020. The lucky ones who have a place will not be without joy, Phil Collins, on drums and vocals, Mike Rutherford on guitar and Tony Banks on keyboard. They will be accompanied by the son of Phil Collins, Nicholas, 18, on drums and Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass. Fans will be able to be found in Liverpool, Newcastle and London in November, as well as Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow in December. Sale of tickets this Friday, march 6,.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in anger

What is the idea of an angry Arnold Schwarzenegger ! The Russian engineers have created a robot that has the appearance and voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie Terminator. It is a humanoid home can integrate with the smart home system. The company Promobot – which created it – was same at the send to Arnold Schwarzenegger, convinced that he would like his reply. This has obviously not been the case. Since according to TMZthe actor 72-year-old has decided to sue the Russian manufacturer. It must be said that he has never given his permission to Promobot to use his image. This could cost them their (very) expensive. Since the former governor of California their claims more than 10 million dollars.