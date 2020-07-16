Ariana Grande: “Sweetener” is it his best album? – News Ariana Grande

Album – hits galore

The number of hits in an album is often the first indicator of the success of the album in question. Hard to imagine conquer the world of music if you do not offer your fans the songs that score. With hits such as “No Tears Left To Cry”, “God is a Woman” or still “Breathin”, Ariana Grande check mark the first checkbox of the list of elements that make an album a worldwide success.

An album with multiple collaborations

Do you think that the biggest stars of the song would be willing to collaborate with you on an album, if they did not consider this album as the best of your career ? For “Sweetener”, Ariana Grande has been able to count on the support of key figures in music, among them Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, or even Max Martin. The participation of these artists in the album “Sweetener” has without doubt contributed to the fact to see Ariana Grande win in 2019 the title of “best pop album” at the Grammy Awards. It is, to this day, the only Grammy Award won by the sidekick of Lady Gaga in the video for “Rain on Me”.

An album that proved a massive hit on social networks

Since it interacts with the vertices of the pyramid music, Ariana Grande has taken the habit of doing each album release or single event. For “Sweetener”, the Us was able to cleverly use his e-popularity to boost the sales of her fourth studio album. Result, it only took a week to Ariana Grande for the top of the ranking Billboard 200 with “Sweetener”. Another illustration of this ability to draw a crowd, the clip posted on YouTube for the hit “No Tears Left To Cry” is flirting with the billion views since its launch. Only three titles Ariana Grande have to this day made better, and all of them are the fruit of a collaboration with Nicki Minaj for “Side To Side”, with Iggy Azalea for “Problem” with Zedd for “Break Free”).

“Sweetener”, an album very personal

It is possible to discuss the fact that “Sweetener” is or is not the best album of Ariana Grande. However, it is difficult to question the fact that it is the album more personal to the singer. In this album released in the summer of 2018, the faithful friend of Demi Lovato and evokes the example of his anxiety due to the bombing of Manchester in 2017 during his Dangerous-Woman Tour. With “God is a Woman”, she tackles the theme of feminism which seems expensive. Quite naturally, there can also be found in the album “Sweetener” a few love songs, among which “Pete Davidson” dedicated to his former companion.