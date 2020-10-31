ARIANA GRANDE: THE OPINIONS OF FANS ON THE NEW ALBUM “POSITIONS”

is certainly the new album by Ariana Grande “Positions“.

The album was made in total safety during the lockdown with the same crew as “Thank U, Next” – the singer’s previous studio album released on February 8, 2019 – as told by Tayla Parx, friend and collaborator of the singer.

View this post on Instagram tonight 🤍 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 29, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

“Positions” consists of 14 songs including three collaborations made respectively with Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Ty Dolla $ ign.

The Arianators welcomed the arrival of # AG6 in the best possible way, sent the hashtag #Positions to the top of Twitter trends, with which they expressed their opinions on it.