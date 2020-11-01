ARIANA GRANDE THINKS SHE AND HER COLLEAGUES WON’T BE BACK ON TOUR UNTIL 2022

On the occasion of the release of the album  “Positions”,  Ariana Grande gave an interview to Zach Sang in connection from her home.

The singer talked a lot about her new project and about the possibility of a tour related to the record. Ari took the opportunity to make a personal prediction on the resumption of live activities of the great international artists.

“I don’t think anyone will go on tour until 2022 – says Ari –  I don’t think there’s any possibility of doing that. I wouldn’t feel safe and I don’t want to endanger my fans.”

Recently another colleague of Ariana Grande also had her say on the resumption of the great concerts. This is Harry Styles, who confided to Stevie Nicks – American singer and historic voice of Fleetwood Mac – that he believes he will not return to the stage at least until the end of 2021.

