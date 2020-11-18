ARIANA GRANDE: THIS IS WHAT “POV” MEANS, ONE OF THE SONGS FROM THE NEW ALBUM “POSITIONS”

It is the closing song “Positions” and one of the most used in TikTok videos right now: of course, we are talking about “POV” by Ariana Grande!

But what exactly does “POV” mean? This is the acronym of “point of view”, translated into Italian “point of view”. The song was written by Ari with her friend and trusted collaborator Tayla Parx, and produced by Mr. Franks, Oliver “Junior” Frid, and Tommy Brown.

The piece is an R&B ballad in which the singer talks about how much the love of her boyfriend Dalton Gomez has changed the way she sees herself for the better. The text tells how Dalton’s relationship helped Ari to accept himself, with his fears and insecurities: it is a call to love himself as he is, just like his better half does.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez; thread pic.twitter.com/EBEjnWIi3M — Ni☁️🧪 (@arigb90s) November 1, 2020

It is not the first time that a pop star has used an acronym for the title of a song. Even Dua Lipa did it in “IDGAF” extract hit single from her first album. For the uninitiated, it stands for “I Don’t Give a F ** k”, which translated into Italian is the more colorful version of “I don’t care”.