Ariana Grande to produce a new studio for the confinement – News Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is working on a new album?

On his account Instagram, Ariana Grande has published several pictures of his installation quite special. “I’ve always wanted a studio right next to my bed. It was nice to get to know you, the sleep”. A touch of humour which means that Ariana Grande will be very taken by her work in the coming weeks.

A few weeks ago, she sowed doubt with a video unique. In his story, the fans heard the voice of the singer. The sign of a new song in the works? For users, this is no doubt the artist is going to put this time to profit from it in order to create other titles.