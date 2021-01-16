ARIANA GRANDE TOGETHER WITH DOJA CAT AND MEGAN THEE STALLION IN THE REMIX OF “34 + 35”

The mystery has been revealed! For the remix of “34 + 35” Ariana Grande has chosen to collaborate with two leading names in the rap scene: Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion!

The result is an even hotter version of the song, listen for yourself!

“34 + 35” is one of the most talked-about songs from “Positions”, Ari’s latest studio album. You can already guess it from the title, whose sum is 69 , just like the sexual position.

In an interview with Zach Sang, about the birth of the song, the pop star said:

“I just think it’s so funny and stupid! When we heard the strings they sounded Disney style, very orchestral, so full and pure. And I thought, ‘what is the dirtiest possible and opposite text we could write about this ? ‘”

Ariana went on to say that:

“The thing about this song, which has been my fear from the start, is that it could distract from the vulnerability and sweetness of the rest of the album. It’s just a fun song and definitely deserves a spot on the record. I think everything what I do have a little humor . For this song I was a little nervous, but I love it and sonically it’s one of my favorites I’ve ever done. “