Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Beyoncé… The classification of stars the most tweeted 2019

Then we wonder if Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are ready to get married, Twitter has unveiled a few hours ago, the ranking everybody was waiting for. Indeed, arriving at the end of the year 2019, the social network has decided to reveal who was in tendency more often, and thus, the stars with the most tweeted. So, in your opinion, who is it ? At the beginning of melty, we have concentrated only on the category of actors and musicians. Wait no more, discover the names of the celebrities who are part of the classification ! It is a party. On the side of the actors and actresses, the top 3 is the following : Tom Holland, who played in the last Spider-ManChris Evans who played the role of Captain America in Avengers : Endgameand Zendaya, she also starred in Spider-Man : Far From Home.

Follows, Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in Avengers : Endgame and Cameron Boyce, who sadly died this year, and we found in Descendants 3. The sixth place is occupied by Keanu Reeves and then the result of the classification, we can see Chris Hemsworth, Kanna Hashimoto, Jennifer Lopez and Mark Ruffalo. Now here is the top 10 names of the musicians and a musician which are the most tweetés. To the first position, the group of K-Pop : BTS, and then, without much surprise, we find the following Ariana GrandeDrake, Rihanna and Cardi B. They are followed closely by Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Kanye West and Billie Eilish. Finally, this is Lady Gaga, who closed the works in this ranking.