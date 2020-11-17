ARIANA GRANDE TURNS INTO A CARTOON TO LAUNCH THE NEW REM PERFUME

Ariana Grande officially launched her new REM perfume, but instead of the usual promotion, she produced an entire animated short film!

The protagonist is obviously Ari in an intergalactic heroine version together with her pig Piggy, on a mission to rescue her faithful dog Toulouse who has disappeared.

The pop star shared a snippet of the mini-movie on Instagram, writing: ” It’s pretty wild, we hope you like it .”

But how can you not like it? Ari and Piggy venture into a magical land where they find Toulouse, but they must fight an evil robot monster with their magical crystals before bringing him home. The song “REM”, which is included on her Sweetener album, is not actually in the clip, although Ari mentions the melody to Toulouse at the end of the short. No perfume is featured in the film either, but the magic crystals are a reference to the crystalline design of the bottle.

In fact, the 27-year-old superstar had already given us a preview last August, sharing the perfume packaging on Instagram Stories, on which we had seen the comic graphic of Ariana transformed into the intergalactic heroine.

And yes, if you are a true Arianator you will have noticed the quote. Ariana’s look is a reference to the costume she wore in the 2014 ” Break Free ” video clip.

” In my dreams … I’m always the version of myself that I was in Break Free,” she wrote in the IG Story. “I’ve always wanted to spend more time as that character / in that world … so maybe that’s what I’ll do. I can’t wait. ”

REM is not the first Ariana Grande fragrance. In fact, it is the sixth fragrance that she gives to her fans . Her latest perfume, Cloud, was so successful that it won Fragrance of the Year at the Fragrance Foundation Awards. The other perfumes of the pop star are: Moonlight, Ari by Ariana Grande, Sweet Like Candy and Thank U, Next.

Clearly, Ariana has a good nose and we expect REM to follow the example of others.