Ariana Grande very complicit with her mom Joan on Instagram!

Ariana Grande has always been very close to her mother, Joan Grande. The pretty brunette, who grew up in Miami with her brother, has always been very close with her loved ones.

This is why her mother is following her career closely. From her Broadway debut to the series Victorious and Sam and Cat, Joan Grande has always followed her daughter.

No wonder then that she decided to put her career in communication to make her daughter a pop star. The young woman left everything to make her daughter a star.

A rather successful bet when you see Ariana Grande’s immense career. Her mother, Joan, is present at each of her daughter’s performances.

Whether at Coachella two years ago or on the Sweetener World Tour, Frankie Grande’s mom has always been in the front row to support her daughter. And this shot posted yesterday by the singer is proof of that.

Ariana Grande, who revealed Save Your Tears, in a duet with The Weeknd, shared a photo alongside her mom. The mother and daughter spent the weekend at what looks like a rock concert.

JOAN GRANDE IS A FAN OF ARIANA GRANDE

In the shot, Ariana Grande tenderly embraces her mother. Covid-19 obliges, both mother and daughter, so wear a mask in order to respect the barrier gestures.

A few days ago, the whole world learned that Ariana Grande was becoming a judge in the American version of The Voice. Many fans reacted to the announcement.

And his mother is far from outdone. Indeed, Joan Grande did not hesitate to congratulate her daughter on social networks. To do this, she posted several messages via her Twitter account.

“I am so proud to announce that Ariana is joining The Voice for season 21 !!!,” the mother-of-one wrote on the bluebird social network. And that’s not all.

She added: “We’re all so excited… I love you, Ariana, I can’t wait to see you on TV every week.” Tender messages that will please the principal interested.

As with the French version, the blind auditions for The Voice US are also recorded in advance. Filming will take place in the coming weeks.

Ariana Grande takes the place of Nick Jonas, who announced his departure after the announcement of Ariana Grande made on social media. “Welcome to the family!” wrote Kelly Clarkson on Instagram.