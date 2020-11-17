ARIANA GRANDE: WATCH A PREVIEW OF THE “34 + 35” VIDEO CLIP

Yes, it’s all true: Ariana Grande made the music video for “34 + 35”, one of the most loved (and talked about) songs from her new album “Positions”.

This weekend the singer shared a snippet of the clip on her social networks, in which she is seen in a laboratory with a lab coat and notebook.

At the end of the preview, “Coming soon on a screen near you” appears. This means that a few more days and the “34 + 35” video will be yours!

We figured it was coming out soon after Ariana posted a selfie taken on set on Twitter.

The lyrics of this song are one of the most explicit ever written by the singer together with her team. Ari said he chose to title the song “34 + 35” because the sum is 69, just like the sexual position.

In a recent interview with Zach Sang, the pop star explained a few more details about the much talked about the song:

“I just think it’s so funny and stupid! When we heard the strings they sounded Disney style, very orchestral, so full and pure. And I thought, ‘what is the dirtiest possible and opposite text we could write about this? ‘”