Ariana Grande: why did the popstar call her dog “Toulouse”?

Ariana Grande loves dogs! The American singer owns several molasses, including one she called Toulouse. But do you know why?

It’s no secret that Ariana Grande loves dogs. The Save your Tears performer has 10, including a poodle she named Toulouse.

ARIANA GRANDE CALLED HER POODLE TOULOUSE

Although she is a fan of France, Ariana Grande has never set foot anywhere other than in Paris. His dog’s first name is therefore not related to a recent trip to Toulouse.

Very close to the little poodle that she had in 2013, Ariana Grande takes her everywhere with her. He had the chance to follow her on the Dangerous Woman Tour around the world.

The American pop star has always had a soft spot for animals and she takes them with her as soon as she can. This is why his little Toulouse is present in many of his clips.

And when he does not appear in the clips of the star revealed in Victorious, he is invited on the TV sets. Three years ago, Ariana Grande’s dog was invited with his mistress on the set of Jimmy Fallon.

The question that many fans ask is: Why did the young woman choose Toulouse as her first name for her dog? The answer is simple.

Indeed, the singer with 223 million subscribers is a fan of cartoons and even more of the classic Disney. So she called her dog Toulouse in homage to the Disney film, the Aristocrats.

Ariana Grande had explained in an interview that she named her dog as well in homage to one of the cats in the Walt Disney cartoon. As a reminder, the latter was released in 1970.

ARIANA GRANDE IS A FAN OF HER DOG TOULOUSE

In the Aristochats, Toulouse is therefore an orange kitten, with legs full of gouache. He is the eldest son of the Duchess and the older brother of Berlioz and Mary.

Ariana Grande’s poodle was so-called after she binge-watched the cartoon throughout her childhood. This explains this.

His dog has become a real star on social media. The pretty brunette does not hesitate to stage it as soon as she can.

At the I HeartRadio Music Awards ceremony on March 12, 2018, the star’s poodle was awarded an award. And not just anyone, since he was voted the cutest artist pet. That’s all it is.

Internet users had to vote on social media to elect “the cutest animal” of the year. And Ariana Grande fans had blown up the scores by voting for the adorable canid. The hashtag #Toulouse had exploded at the time on the social network Twitter.

An early dog fan, Ariana Grande set up an animal shelter last November. She called it Orange Twins Rescue.

Based in Los Angeles, the pet rescue center is a hit. The singer even created an Instagram account that collects photos of abandoned dogs that may have been adopted by Californians. Ariana Grande is a true lover of dogs.