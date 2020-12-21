CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE WILL MARRY DALTON GOMEZ: THE ANNOUNCEMENT WITH THE BEAUTIFUL ENGAGEMENT RING

Ariana Grande is a betrothed!

The singer announced that she was officially engaged with a series of photos on Instagram: some of a couple with Dalton Gomez and others in which she shows the engagement ring.

The jewel consists of an oval-cut diamond and a white pearl mounted on a gold band.

 

” Forever and then some more, ” wrote the 27-year-old in the caption.

Meanwhile, a source commented on the news with People: ” They couldn’t be happier, they are so excited – said the insider – Their parents are delighted “.

The love story between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began in early 2020. They made it official in the “Stuck With U” video in May.

The Instagram official was taken in June, on the occasion of the artist’s birthday. A month ago, he posted a video in which they duet together at karaoke.

Dalton Gomez is a former dancer and currently works as a real estate agent in a luxury real estate.

Ariana Grande had already been officially engaged in the past to comedian Pete Davidson. They had canceled the promise of marriage, ending their story, in October 2018.

