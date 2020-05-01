Ariana Grande will she produce a sound with Justin Bieber ?

On his Twitter account, Ariana Grande casts doubt on his next featuring. She will collaborate with Justin Bieber ?

In a tweet, Ariana Grande suggests a next collaboration with Justin Bieber. In any case, his fans believe in it ! MCE gives you more explanations.

This is no longer a secret ! Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are very close to one another. And, according to the canadian star, he owes him a lot.

In an interview for Radio Beats 1, the performer of “Yummy” is expressed on their relationship symbiotic. In effect, the artist has regained self-confidence thanks to her !

“I think when I’m onstage with Ariana Grande, I saw the reaction of people seeing me on stage. It was good“, he says.

But that’s not all ! The young man continues the confidences : ” She gave me a sort of renewed confidence (…) because it was a very long time that I was not up on stage. “

Remember, the former girlfriend of Mac Miller had invited him to join her on stage in April 2019 at Coachella. And the least we can say is that their fans will remember them still !

It was adorable ! Moreover, their public dream to see them together again. Their wish will he fulfilled by the end of the year ? A tweet casts doubt !

Ariana Grande says too much… but not enough

Surprise ! On his Twitter account on the 30th of April, Justin Bieber says : ” Special announcement tomorrow at 10 o’clock in the morning…”

But as if it was not enoughAriana Grande adds ! As well, the pretty brunette allows to quote his tweet to write : “See you all there.”

So for his fans, there is no doubt about it. The two artists will soon announce a collaboration. In any case, this is what they hope for the most !

Elsewhere, Ariana Grande takes a screen capture of their two messages to post also on Instagram. Why she insists so much ?

In the comments, its subscribers are all trying to find an explanation ! In any case, they are impatient to know more. Outstanding…

See this publication on Instagram 🖤 A publication shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) the April 30, 2020 at 7 :51 am PDT

