ARIANA GRANDE’S HAIRDRESSER EXPLAINED HOW TO RECREATE THE ICONIC PONYTAIL

Ariana Grande is known for her talent for pop music, her four-octave vocal range, and her ponytail. Recently, with the release of her new album “ Positions “, her iconic hairstyle was infused with 60s vibes, accessorized with Jackie Kennedy caps and headbands. But the ponytail, even if revisited, remains a constant.

And if anyone can tell us how to recreate the famous ponytail, this is certainly Josh Liu, Ariana’s hairdresser.

Interviewed by Teen Vogue, the hairstylist explained that the reason ponytails continue to be popular – and not just for Ariana – is their ease:

“ It’s a style that doesn’t need a lot of maintenance. Bring out your face, it’s so pretty and you can wear it in between hair washes,” Josh said. ” In fact, ponytails are often easier when the hair hasn’t been washed, as your natural oils help keep it smooth. A nice ponytail lifts and awakens your face, accentuating your beauty! ”

Of course, Ariana’s ponytail requires a lot of care and precision, it’s not really like picking up her hair to run out of the house to catch the bus. Preparing the ponytail is “crucial”, Josh said:

” To get the best possible ponytail, there are a few factors to consider: the product, the brushes and the elastic .”

Preparation is important, but deciding where to place your ponytail can also greatly affect the final look.

But let’s get to the heart, here‘s Josh Liu’s 5-step guide to recreating Ariana Grande’s perfect ponytail at home, which she describes as ” flirtatious, feminine and sexy “:

The first step – if you have super straight hair, go straight to the second point:

“If you have wavy, curly, or frizzy hair it is extremely important to start by untangling and then straightening your hair with the correct style or using the straightener. With particular attention to the root area to make it super smooth .”

Second step:

“ Gather your loose hair into a ponytail in the general direction you want the ponytail to position. So I recommend applying hair straightening products. I don’t like my ponytails to look overly hard or crunchy. Instead, I prefer to layer the products with a small bristle brush. I recommend using a vegan boar bristle brush and then smoothing the hair on the sides of the head. Then, use a fixing spray to make sure you make the roots super shiny and combine it with a solid gel and a light spray of extreme hold hairspray. If you have wavy or curly hair, I advise you to avoid water-based products as they could make your hair curly again. ”

Third step:

“ So I untie the ponytail I originally tied up and use a nylon boar bristle brush to pull all the hair back together to do the final smoothing on the roots and get rid of any bubbles. I add more product if necessary. Be patient, the root smoothing process takes some time, but it needs to be perfect. ”

Fourth step:

“ The most important part: the hair elastic. You need to choose a rubber band that needs to be strong, stretchy, and durable enough to support your ponytail and last all day. If you don’t have a strong hair elastic, you probably won’t be able to create a strong or tight enough base and it will sag throughout the day. I recommend wrapping the elastic twice around your hand and then sliding it over the ponytail, then pulling the loops as tight as possible, and then continuing to wrap them as much as you like. I average about eight laps around my base. If you want more height, you can always tie an extra rubber band or two for extra sustained lift. ”

Fifth step:

” Now is the time to work on the volume of your lengths. I recommend adding a dry shampoo or some texture spray, then start teasing the base of your ponytail, working from the bottom up. Lock each section in. position with an extreme hold hairspray. For added security, lock the hairspray and secure it in place with a curling iron by resting it on the section after spraying the hairspray. Gently brush the top layers of each section as you go, but not too much, as you don’t want to brush them completely. “