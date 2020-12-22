CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE’S MOM AND BROTHER WELCOMED DALTON GOMEZ INTO THE FAMILY

Posted on

Among the many congratulatory messages for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, there are also those of the mother and brother of the singer.

Both Joan Grande and Frankie Grande welcomed the artist’s betrothed to the family after the 27-year-old announced her engagement through a series of photos on Instagram, showing the engagement ring.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dalton Gomez to our family! – wrote Ariana Grande’s mother on Twitter – Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much !!! Toast to happily ever after! Yay! “.

Frankie commented on her younger sister’s post with a similar message: ” I’m so happy for both of us and so excited to welcome Dalton (official) to the family! Yay! This is just the beginning of a long life full of laughter and love. Ugh. I love you both! Happy engagement! “.

Several famous friends of Ariana Grande are sending her their congratulations, such as Demi Lovato and Millie Bobby Brown.

