ARIANA GRANDE’S “POV” IS HITTING TIKTOK

Among the songs most appreciated by fans of the new album by Ariana Grande “Positions” there is certainly “Pov”. In particular, the song is doing very well on TikTok, where it has been used in more than a million user-created videos.

“Pov” was also used by Lizzo in this very hot post:

“pov” by @ArianaGrande has now been used as a “sound” in more than 1 MILLION TikTok videos. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/BuG0zpNztZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2020

Ari officially landed on TikTok only a short time ago, on the occasion of the release of the title track of the disc. His first posts were excerpts from the “Positions” video.