ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

The butterflies are a common motif in the art of tattooing, have more than one meaning, and are all very important: rebirth, faith, transformation.

Are you playing with the idea of ​​a new ink that has powerful meaning? We have collected some of our favorite butterfly tattoos, straight from the skin of your favorite celebs.

Last May, Ariana Grande stunned fans by showing two new hyper-realistic butterflies on her bicep on Instagram. The pop star has never revealed their meaning, but perhaps the explanation is hidden in the lyrics of “7 Rings”: Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble.

Shawn Mendes’ Butterfly tells the extraordinary bond he has with his fandom.

We are in the summer of 2019 when a super fan decides to post a modified photo of Shawn on Twitter with the addition of a floral butterfly tattooed on his arm.

The next day, Shawn retweets the photo, asking his fan to send him the original drawing. Luckily it was the work of Chilean tattoo artist @macdreaper. The Canadian loved it so much, that he made the drawing permanent.

Last September, Demi Lovato decided to add a hyper-realistic butterfly on her neck.

Given how personal the meanings of all of Demi’s tattoos are, we’re sure there is a great story behind the new tattoo as well. But we know for sure that this is his third neck tattoo in less than a year.

Tattooed in 2013 at the age of 19, Harry Styles’ butterfly in the middle of the torso is a cinematic homage.

The butterfly is inspired by the character played by Steve McQueen in the legendary 1973 film Papillon: a convict with a butterfly tattooed on his chest escaping from prison.

Several months before news of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy with Travis Scott leaked, the couple (now ex, though rumored to be getting back together ) had a matching butterfly tattooed on their ankle.

The tattoo is dedicated to the daughter Stormi who was about to be born.

Halsey inked a butterfly on her left forearm.

It is thought to have some connection with his second studio album ” Hopeless Fountain Kingdom “, as butterflies were everywhere on the disc’s merch.