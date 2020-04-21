Ariane Brodier out of esthetician, Camille Gottlieb poses without makeup (PHOTOS)

In these times of confinement, many are the stars (like us !) which take the opportunity to take care of them. Workout at home, cooking as a family but also skin and hair is natural ! This is the case of Camille Gottlieb, daughter of Stephanie of Monaco 21-year-old. The young woman, who is said to have “defects on the skin, and traces of acne” dating back to adolescence, decided to put “no makeup, no retouching and no filters”. His goal : to prove to his 63 000 subscribers that “nobody is perfect”, even when it belongs to the monarchy. “Love yourself as you are, this is the most important,” she wrote in the caption. A selfie taken at his mother’s home, where she is confined with his sister Pauline, to discover in our slideshow here.

Relookings special containment

It’s not all the makeup in the life ! While Halle Berry gave lay a mask on her face, Ariane Brodier dreamed (with humor) to his next appointment with the beautician. Marc-Antoine Lebret, himself, has tried the hair cut, “home,” under the laughter of the internet users. As original as the dress of the tennis player Andy Murray, redesigned for the occasion by his two daughters, Edie and Sophia. Skirt portfolio plaid and crown on the head : the Snow Queen had better watch out ! But we admit, it is rather bikini like Vitaa and Elisa Tovati, who have the chance to enjoy the weather, from home, in a swimsuit.

A little bit of love and sweetness

Too cute :

