Armando Manzanero prefers to be recognized in life

The singer-songwriter will be recognized at the Billboards Latin Music Awards, something that has him full of pride.

Armando Manzanero will be recognized at the Billboards Latin Music Awards, and confesses that he prefers to receive the awards while alive, and not after death.

“I feel very fulfilled, very happy that I am alive, all on time. I prefer this to make a tribute when I am from another plane watching, pick it up in my own hand and not have my relatives pick it up “, said Manzanero.

The composer also said that he is very concerned about the current situation due to the coronavirus, and speaking specifically in the musical aspect, he said that he does not like virtual concerts: “They are colder than the buttocks of an Alaskan fisherman” since he does not like It motivates singing to the cameras, as direct contact with the public is needed.

The great Yucatecan composer will be recognized for his career and his great successes at the ceremony to be held on October 21 in Sunrise, Florida, receiving the Artistic Career Award.