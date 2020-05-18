Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives in Predator Hunting Grounds

The Predator is never very far away. To be sure to eliminate, as much to be with someone who knows the animal.

Definitely, our good old Arnold Schwarzenegger is everywhere at the moment. After his arrival in the features of the T-800 in Mortal Kombat 11, the american actor will make his return to another franchise that he knows very well.

Alan “Dutch” Schaefer is in Predator Hunting Grounds, via a free DLC to be released is set to the 26th of may.

Be aware that the former governor of California, has also given of his time and of his person from the development team, for the realization of this last one, because his character will be able to enjoy his voice.

It was really fantastic to step back into this role. I had such a fun time working on this and I hope you enjoy playing with Dutch as much as I enjoyed voicing him. pic.twitter.com/sdTtnl4Mhd — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 12, 2020

This DLC will allow you to to discover what happened to the brave soldier after the events of the film dating back to 1987thanks to the integration of several audio cassettes that you can listen to.

Of course, the staff will not come with empty hands, since it will be accompanied by his gun QR5 Hammerhead as well as his knife.

Various additions (some paid and others free of charge) will also make their appearances during the next 3 months.

Remember, in passing, that Predator Hunting Grounds is now available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Source : comicbook.com