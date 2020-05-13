Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked by a deranged man in South Africa

Detestation panic Terminator ? Climate scepticism hard? The motivations that led an individual to give a violent kick to Arnold Schwarzenegger this Saturday in South Africa remain obscure. The star of the action movie was on a visit to Johannesburg, the largest city in the country. He attended the fourth edition of the competition Arnold Classic Africa, dedicated to the bodybuilding and combat sports, co-founded by the former politician, elected Mister Olympia seven times in the decade 1970.

“READ ALSO – Stallone vs Schwarzenegger: the final countdown that hurts

After taking his impetus, an individual jumped up on Arnold Schwarzenegger who, preparing to make a video to his account Snapchat, does not see it coming. The lunatic gives him a violent kick wheel. Despite the brutality of the assault, the actor is 71 years old yet still solid on his two feet and does not fall to the ground. Her attacker, on the other hand, collapses to the ground before being controlled by one of the many guards of the body of the star. Not even stunned, Arnold Schwarzenegger turns around and looks at the person without breaking a sweat.

After a wave of requests on the social networks, the actor austro-american has reassured his fans on Sunday: “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens often,” he explains on Twitter. I understood that I had received a kick when I saw the video, like all of you.” And to add, pragmatic: “I am glad that this idiot has not stopped my Snapchat”. The viewers were entertained of the fitness of the actor, who has not changed one iota, and multiplying the references to the force titanic the Terminator T-800, hero-robot the saga cult of science-fiction.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block gold load? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

An aggressor customary the fact

The man, who was immediately arrested, is well known to the police who have already arrested in the past for incidents… of the same nature. “Mr. Schwarzenegger goes well and remains in a good state of mind”, a delighted Wayne Price, the competition organizer, in a press release. The former governor of California did not wish to make a complaint, and has continued its program south african, that was to bring him the next day, to celebrate the entry into the South African Hall of Fame of Reg Park, his mentor in the bodybuilding gone to Johannesburg in 2007. Not hold a grudge, Arnold Schwarzenegger will no doubt reassured the organizer assuring him: “I will be back.”