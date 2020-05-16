Arnold Schwarzenegger brings his animals to the office

Various

As a great lover of animals, the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger owns several, including a mini-pony and a donkey, miniature. Recently, he posted a video on the social networks where he brought his duo equine animals to the office for a day.

Tuesday 03 March 2020

In France, some companies allow their employees to come to work with their pet. The policy is the same in some large international companies. The presence of pets would be beneficial for the morale of the employees. In the office of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the animals are important ! The famous actor is also known for his love of animals and has two dogs, a pony and a donkey, miniature. He had already taken his pony called Whiskey in the office in the month of December, making the joy of the employees.

At the end of February, the pony is a newcomer to the office, accompanied this time by Lulu, the donkey thumbnail of the actor. Once again, Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a video on its social networks. The two animals are wandering freely, attend meetings and eat alongside employees, on a background of the music of the group Queen You’re my best friend.

These little videos have been very appreciated by the fans, who discover the love of the man for his horses. Arnold Schwarzenegger regularly posts on its account, Instagram photos or videos of its animals.

For those who work in the countryside, have you ever tried to bring your horses in the green areas of your business ?

Elodie PINGUET

Photo : screen Capture of his account Instagram

Credit : DR