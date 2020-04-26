Arnold Schwarzenegger calls a crazy amount to the Russian company which has created a robot in her image

Technology

A robot in the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger has been presented at the ces in Las Vegas, but the actor continues the Russian company Promobot.

The company Promobot has developed a robot in the likeness of the actor at the time of her period Terminator. The robot was presented at the Las Vegas show last January. The problem is that the actor has never given his consent.

Terminator salon

In 2019, the company had been approached to pose along with his double robotics, but the former governor of California had refused. The Russian company has received a letter stating that Arnold Schwarzenegger would have consented to give his image for $ 30 million. The actor is continuing the company in legal proceedings, to recover $ 10 million in damages and interest. Promobot would sell his robot 25.000 $, according to the magazine Input.

If ever you were interested by the robot, be aware that it does not have the same functions as in the film. It is a robot in the home. ” Arnold Schwarzenegger’ will meet with your guests, turn on the light and turn on the kettle “one can read on the website of Promobot. What decide with his role Terminator. The robot is simply able to move lips and pronounce sentences.

This is not the first time that Promobot uses a known face for one of his robots. The company has already developed a robot in the likeness of the actress Priscilla Presley, but also of Laurence Fishburne, best known for his role of Morpheus in Matrix.

With Belga