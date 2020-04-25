Arnold Schwarzenegger calls on the youth to be civic-minded

Then you just pass in the United States the bar of the 1,000 dead, and that here, nothing that the city of New York, we account for 81 deaths in 24 hours (it goes so fast, that they are in the process of building a new morgue, emergency), it would be interesting to do a small side step.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former republican governor of California for a few days, become “a lighthouse in the storm” for the press. Indeed, even Conan or Terminator could not come to the end of this cursed virus. But Schwarzenegger has returned to service, since the beginning of the confinement, he is locked in his home in Los Angeles.

The former Mister Universe is a force of nature, but he is 72 years old, he has suffered in 2018 to have a heart operation emergencyand so he knows that he is a person at risk. And he decided to use it intelligently, skilfully its reputation for do pass public health messages and a sense of civic pride by video on social networks, he has over 4 and a half million followers on Twitter. It is also associated with Tik Tok, the social network is increasingly popular among young people to provide meals for children family poor who can no longer eat at the canteen since the schools are closed.

After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu. pic.twitter.com/keXGJye6MK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 20, 2020

The celebrities called to pass messages

And so Schwarzy mixes his fame, his humor because it is very funny, and also his experience as governor, he has manage crises, fires massive, it is engaged in the combat of climate he is working with WHO, so this mix is specific to its course, it gives a message, and videos, less austere than the messages of health authorities.

For example, the other day, since his jacuzzi, with a cap “shériff” while smoking a big cuban cigar, he past the soap all the young people who continue to party despite the containment. All of these covidiots that put our lives in danger.

The director-general of health here called also the celebrities to promote messages on social networksbecause it allows us to reach people who no longer listen to politicians, don’t listen to the scientists.

Here is a phrase to be learned from Schwarzenegger, full of good sense in this period of worrying where we can be overwhelmed by fear : “instead of worrying about things that we cannot change, let us focus on the things that we control.”

And so, stay with us.

