Arnold Schwarzenegger : childhood rebellious, brilliant studies…

Mr Universe planetary star, governor of California ; nothing has escaped the immigrant austrian in search of immortality. To see in True Lies, Tuesday, 17 October at 23: 15 on NRJ 12.

“No, I pray you, tell me you’re not serious ?” Incredulous, Maria Shriver fixed her spouse. The latter knows what it feels like to the niece of John and Bob Kennedy. But, in the end of 2003, the governor of California, Gray Davis, just be impeached, offering Arnold Schwarzenegger an opportunity. “This is a golden opportunity, makes the case there. The campaign lasts only two months. Then, I’ll be governor ! And that, Maria, I see. I can feel it. I have enough of an actor. I need a new challenge !” The heiress to the cursed clan feels that she cannot stop her husband. Which has always fed his desire to megalomania. Didn’t we have heard declare, 20 years old : “I’m impressed by the people, the memory of which survives the centuries, or even millennia, as Jesus and Rameses.” A desire to print its brand, which comes to him from a childhood in which he has never ceased to take his revenge.

The children rebel

Born in 1947 in Thal in Austria, the youngest son, and sickly, an ex-nazi military that the bat and the devalues in the eyes of his older brother, “Arnie” takes the path of rebellion, from 13 years of age, practicing bodybuilding. “I will never forget this first contact with the pure force”, tell the one who acknowledges “the potential that it was necessary”. Working like a madman, the young man wins in 1967, his first title of Mr Universe and, cornaqué by an impresario, moved to Los Angeles. “I was pushed by the hunger, the desire and the frustration of having grown up in a small country, will admit it-t-it. However, I didn’t want anything in my life to be small.”

The studies and the fortune

It begins, however, by the bottom of the scale. Down in a thong in the street to brag about his first gyms. Turns a turnip deep, Hercules in New York, before getting bitten the title role in the series The Incredible Hulk by Lou Ferrigno. If the clothes make the monk, the exhibitionist seems to be covered for the winter. Which is not to displease him : “I have always been under-estimated, he said, and this has always turned to my advantage.” The proof of this ? In the margin of his benefits-oiled, Arnold won three doctoral degrees, including one in economics. At 30 years of age, he made a fortune in real estate. And his encounter, in 1977, with Maria Shriver concludes, nine years later, by a marriage which brought into the family the more select of the United States.

Above the fray

Meanwhile, he has abandoned his girlfriend Brigitte Nielsen his rival testostéroné, Sylvester Stallone. “Schwarzenegger is a past master in the art of fine-tuning and manipulating his image, decrypts the journalist Phil Bronstein. The other stars are, bright and early, turned to him for marketing advice.” It does not take long to reap the fruits of his investment. Taking advantage of the return of the heroes under the age Reagan, “Schwarzy”, in 1982, in Conan the Barbarian. He waits two more years and Terminator to become a star. Before you supplant “Sly” and Bruce Willis with Predator, Total Recall and True Liesat the turn of the 1990s. Under the direction of McTiernan, Verhoeven and Cameron, the big show is smart and allows even Schwarzy to humanize it, in the registry of the comedy, with Twins and A cop kindergarten.

The ex-Governator in majesty

This father of four children feels, however, the wind turn. His films, at the approach of the fifties, no longer have the same success. Isn’t it time to reinvent ? What does it matter if its dual mandate at the head of the California is his image : tape-to the eye and compromise. “It is duplice, says one thing and thinks another. And he has the talent to forge personal connections with people he can get stabbed then in the back”, denounces his rival Arianna Huffington. The public, itself, sees a pragmatic, liberal and green, mocks that he has abused steroids or divorce, in 2011, of Maria after the revelation of yet another deception and a hidden child. “Governator” has since remade the film, with Stallone and other big arms in early retirement. Recasé, he lives with Heather, a physiotherapist thirty years his junior. In his office, the septuagenarian has aligned the busts of Lincoln, Kennedy, Reagan and Lenin. “Three winners and one loser”, loose-t-he to their subject. It is no secret in what category Schwarzy ranked…

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news