Arnold Schwarzenegger : Confined and proud of his son, Christopher, new graduate

Birthdays, weddings, births… because of the confinement and the prohibition of gathering, the stars celebrate their happy events in a small committee. Arnold Schwarzenegger, in fact, the sad experience. Still, he wished to congratulate his son Christopher, a new university graduate.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has more than 20 million subscribers on Instagram. 20 million internet users he / she invites to adhere to the containment and which he shows by example, that spends most of his time at home with his pets. Monday 4 may 2020, the actor 72-year-old and ex-governor of the State of California has published a new photo. The collage represents his son, Christopher, in gown and hat to graduation.

“Christopher, you are a champion and I love youwrote the dad in the legend. I know that your graduation from the University of Michigan was not that of which thou hast dreamt about for years, but scroll on a stage is not what makes me proud of you : it is your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking and altruism that make me explode with pride. I look forward to see you climb up the ladder and succeed.“