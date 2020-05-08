Arnold Schwarzenegger evacuated in emergency to her home because of…

The house of Arnold Schwarzenegger in California has been affected by severe fires, resulting in the evacuation of the actor in an emergency.

Arnold Schwarzenegger evacuated in emergency from his home in California. In the night of Sunday 28 and Monday 29 October, the actor was forced to leave his home of Los Angeles, as he explained on Twitter. “We were evacuated with safety at 3: 30 this morning. If you’re in the evacuated area, use caution. Go. In this moment, I feel nothing but gratitude for the firefighters throughout the world, who are real men of action, heroes, who rushed towards the danger to protect their peers in California”, he wrote Monday, October 28.

If he has called the people affected by the fire to evacuate, it is also becauseArnold Schwarzenegger has been governor of California for 8 years, from 2003 to 2011. Since then, the star of austria resumed the paths of the sets.

At 7 o’clock in the morning, 200 hectares had been affected by the flames and the fire was moving to the west. Many schools and universities were closed, and houses have been reduced to nil. According to the us authorities, 600 firefighters were mobilized. The cause of the fire, which began at one in the morning, rest for the moment still unknown.

