Arnold Schwarzenegger fights against Jackie Chan in The Iron Mask (preview)

WTF ! Here’s a film that frightens. Arnold Schwarzenegger big moustache faces Jackie Chan long hair and white beard in The Iron Mask (The Mystery of The Dragon Seal : the legend of The dragon in France). The program voyage in Russia, in China, kung-fu, black magic, the flying daggers and dragons…

While the film sino-Russian shot in 2017 will be available on VOD in Europe in early April, here’s an extract from one of the face-to-face between good old Schwarzy, and Jackie Chan, 65 years old, but still of a velocity of phenomenal.

The character of Jackie Chan is trying to escape from the prison controlled by Arnold while he is tied down by a chain in the iron mask.

This is not the first time that they intersect at the screen, but this is the first time they fight one against the other. Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger had crossed in 2004 in Around the World in 80 days.with Cecile de France and Michael Youn.