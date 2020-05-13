Arnold Schwarzenegger found his ex-mistress to their son Joseph, a graduate

This weekend, Arnold Schwarzenegger was output to Malibu to attend the graduation of his youngest son, Joseph.

Despite a complex family, Joseph Baena can always count on the presence of his father Arnold Schwarzenegger during the important moments of his life. Born of the previous binding of the star 71-year-old with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, a history of extra-conjugal, which had led in 2011 the breakdown of the actor with his wife, Maria Shriver, the 21-year-old has received this weekend the support of his two parents, specially gathered for the occasion, at her graduation.

Saturday, April 27th, the family was in Malibu for the ceremony organized by the Pepperdine University, the institution where Joseph has just obtained her master’s degree in business administration. Dressed in the traditional costume that came with a toga, the son of the former governor of California was also surrounded by his girlfriend for four years, a certain Nicky Dodaj, also a graduate of the Pepperdine.

“ I’m so proud of you, I love you “

On Instagram, Arnold Scwharzenegger was keen to congratulate his youngest son. “Congratulations, Joseph ! Four years of hard work to study business at Pepperdine and today is the big day ! You have earned all of this celebration and I am so proud of you. I love you !”, a-t-he writes. Of his marriage with Maria Shriver, the hollywood actor is also the father of Katherine (29 years old and soon to be married to Chris Pratt), Christina (27 years old), Patrick (25 years old) and Christopher (21 years old).