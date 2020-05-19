Arnold Schwarzenegger has a lot of humour: the evidence with the shell of the phone (photo)

Everyone has the same phone, or almost currently. The same for the stars and, in particular, for Arnold Schwarzenegger. Then it customizes. And some show evidence of a lot of humor.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has the same phone that thousands of people. To differentiate, it has also customized its shell. But not just any body: a picture from the movie Commando to his own effigy.

You can see that armed with rocket-where is the camera triple. An original idea to hide the big details of the device.