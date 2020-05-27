Arnold Schwarzenegger has published a great video of his ass Lulu and panics Internet

At the age of 72, Arnold Schwarzenegger is still at the top. Well, not necessarily in his films, which are, logically, more rare, nor in the policy which he left in 2011 at the same time that his position of governor of California. But in life, the man is well and truly here. On his Twitter account, followed by over 4.6 million people, has published a video of 11 seconds which was enough to triggered the hysteria.

The text of this post is the following : “Lulu is having a hard time adjusting to the work week” that we can translate by “Lulu has been struggling to adapt to the working week”. Lulu is a donkey. It is difficult to know if it is hers or not, we do not know well enough Schwarzy, but we tend to say yes. His last Twitter post, moreover, covers Lulu and Whiskey, a pony. He offers to buy a t-shirt with his head and those of the donkey drawn on it is inscribed “Don’t be an ass, Stay Inside.” No need for translation this time. But back to Lulu.

On the video, therefore, we see Lulu lounging in the sun, on the large and beautiful large lawn. And if you observe well, you get the impression that the donkey knows that he is filmed as he casts one eye, the right, in the direction of the person who is filming, who should be Arnold Schwarzenegger. Very soon, this video became viral, with more than 300,000 views. Frankly, how could it be otherwise ? This donkey was so cool.

