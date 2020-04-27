Arnold Schwarzenegger : His illegitimate son Joseph yells out his love for Nicky

It is the mad love ! Since now twelve months, Joseph Baena – the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger – spends peaceful days, but happy with her sweet, delicious girlfriend. To celebrate this first birthday, the young man of 22 years has shared several photographs of his couple, a lovely tribute to her feelings that ignite as soon as it is sharing moments with Nicky Dodaj. “A year with my partner in crimehe wrote on his account Instagram. I look forward to it being live for more adventures, laughter, parties. I love you Nicky !“A promising future thus opens to the lovebirds, who are counting on the face, hand in hand.

On Saturday 16 November 2019, Joseph Baena, was formalized this relationship by going to the annual gala Gb Campaign – an organization which collects money to help orphans – in the arms of Nicky Dodaj. But the most discerning observers already knew that the duo was consumed by love, as two young people displayed at every opportunity, on the social networks. Joseph Baena and Nicky Dodak met on the benches of the university of Pepperline, located in Malibu, California. They have also graduated together.