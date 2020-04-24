Arnold Schwarzenegger : His son Joseph Baena, he makes a homage to muscled

Joseph Baena was born on October 2, 1997, five days after his half-brother, Christopher Schwarzenegger. It is the result of the binding of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former governess Mildren Baena. The actor was at the time married to Maria Shriver. The two women have been pregnant at the same time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on this situation for the first time in the columns of the Los Angeles Times in may 2011, a few days after the announcement of his divorce from Maria Shriver. The actor wrote that he was unaware of being the father of Joseph up to his 7 or 8 years. In 2012, in the show 60 Minuteshe explained : “[Joseph] started to look like me, it is there that I began to understand. I put together the puzzle.“A resemblance that is not limited to the physical !