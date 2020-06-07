Arnold Schwarzenegger : His son, Joseph, muscular like him, plays the super-hero

Joseph Baena was born on October 2, 1997, five days after his half-brother, the young graduate Christopher Schwarzenegger. It is the result of the binding of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former maid Mildren Baena. The actor was at the time married to Maria Shriver. The two women were pregnant at the same time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was back on this new situation for the first time in the columns of the Los Angeles Times in May 2011, a few days after the announcement of his divorce from Maria Shriver. The actor had written that he was unaware of being the father of Joseph up to his 7 or 8 years. In 2012, in the show, 60 Minutes explained: “[Joseph] started to look like me, it is there that I began to understand. I put together the puzzle.”