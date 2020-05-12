Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating its 72 years with Sylvester Stallone ,Dolph Lundgren

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been 72 years old on July 30. Sylvester Stallone he celebrated his 73 years on the 6th of July last.

The two men are found with Dolph Lundgren 61-year-old in the mansion of california, the eternal Terminator.

The 3 stars of the action movie were filmed in describing himself as “the men who refuse to grow old. But why do you care ? We have fun too“.

In the video, Stallone balance to Schwarzenegger “My hand is better than your face“while the latter answers him : “Sly think think that his hand is more beautiful than my face ?“. “But look at this beauty“”he continues, putting his arm around Dolph Lundgren. “Take a look at. He doesn’t have handsome guys around him“. Sly ends : “It is aging so well. Here are a few standards”. Visibly, ca sneers although between muscular !

If Stallone will be back end of September with Rambo 5 The Last Blood, Schwarzy will the Terminator and James Cameron (as a producer) to Terminator Dark Fate with Linda Hamilton and Edward Furlong as early as 23 October.

A making of was recently put online and which proved to be more compelling than the first trailer.