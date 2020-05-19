Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking forward to being a grandfather… Ed Sheeran is very generous…

The actor Arnold Schwarzenegger — Avalon / Starface



May 19, 2020

Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking forward to being a grandfather

Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with Chris Pratt, but this may not be the most impatient. Arnold Schwarzenegger was really looking forward to becoming a grandfather !

“It is excellent news that Katherine is pregnant, that she had a baby – I don’t know exactly when, but during the summer. And of course, I’m really excited to be able to play with, no matter what it is, she or him, and have fun, ” said the Terminator to Jimmy Fallon.

Katherine schwarzenegger’s first term dad Arnold spilled a little bit of info – the time frame she’s due to give birth! https://t.co/eX7NSpgXlT — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 19, 2020

The former governor of California is filled with wonder also the DNA of the unborn child. “Think of it two minutes : the baby will be in part a Kennedy, part Schwarzenegger and part of a Pratt,” added the one who has long been married to Maria Shriver, niece of JFK and mother of Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Courteney Cox delights a fan of Friends, aged 13 years

The young Naftali, 13 years old, lives in a dream awake. Not only he was able to celebrate his bar mitzvah on the theme of Friendshis favorite series, despite the pandemic in the retransmitting live so that her friends could attend, but he was invited by James Corden to talk about it. In fact, the ceremony has become viral ! And the icing on the cake

Courteney Cox is placed (virtually) say hello to him, but not that. The interpreter of Monica Geller has also reserved a nice surprise.

#MazalTov! Tonight we created history with the first ever virtual Bar Mitzvah. Due to shuls being closed because of #coronavirus, Naftali had his #BarMitzvah at home, officiated online by Rabbi Alex to Escape, and watched by 1000s of people around the world!https://t.co/2ZTs18qOyo pic.twitter.com/3idUpMEmls — Borehamwood Shul (@BorehamwoodShul) March 19, 2020

“I was really touched by your story and like you haven’t been able to have the bar mitzvah that you wanted, I have decided to offer you a baby-foot, like the one in the apartment to Joey and Chandler “, she announced at the Late Late Show With James Corden in version confined.

Ed Sheeran made a donation to his old school

Ed Sheeran hasn’t forgotten the school where he met Cherry Seaborn, who is now his wife. Through the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, it has made a donation of 170,000 pounds sterling to the Thomas Mills School.

“The donation to the Thomas Mills School has enabled them to improve their classes of art, technology and music so that students can have better results. Soundproofing, a new photo studio, and several hardware and recording programs were able to be purchased and installed, ” details a report from the foundation that is provided Metro.

A beautiful action that has greeted the music teacher at the institution, Richard Hanley, with the publication.