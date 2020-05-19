Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking forward to being a grandfather… Ed Sheeran is very generous…

May 19, 2020

Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking forward to being a grandfather

Arnold Schwarzenegger really looking forward to becoming a grand-father !” data-reactid=”22″>Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with Chris Pratt, but this may not be the most impatient. Arnold Schwarzenegger really looking forward to becoming a grandfather !

Jimmy Fallon.” data-reactid=”23″>” It is excellent news that Katherine is pregnant, that she had a baby – I don’t know exactly when, but during the summer. And of course, I’m really excited to be able to play with, no matter what it is, she or him, and have fun, ” said the Terminator to Jimmy Fallon.

Katherine schwarzenegger’s first term dad Arnold spilled a little bit of info – the time frame she’s due to give birth! https://t.co/eX7NSpgXlT — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 19, 2020

Read more about 20minutes

"data-reactid="25″>The former governor of California is filled with wonder also the DNA of the unborn child. "Think of it two minutes : the baby will be in part a Kennedy, part Schwarzenegger and part of a Pratt," added the one who has long been a husband

