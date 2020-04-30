Arnold Schwarzenegger jealous of Chris Pratt (the Avengers Endgame) ? Check out what he thinks of the husband of his daughter (VIDEO)

As you know, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are clearly part of the pairs of stars who we have surprised by getting married in June 2019 at a lavish ceremony in Montecito in California. The hero ofAvengers Endgame is now a member of a large sibling group in Hollywood. But what think Arnold Schwarzeneggerthe father of the actress ? Interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel on the set of his talk show, the actor lavishes praise on his son-in-law : “I am very glad that he is a good guy. Not only talented, he is an excellent actor, but also a nice man with my daughter. This is the most important thing for me.” But the confidences of the inevitable Terminator does not stop there.

Not lacking humour, Arnold Schwarzenegger was also told that he had been intimidated by Chris Pratt : "I was completely amazed when my daughter told me that she was attending. I said, 'It must really be so competitive ? Is it that she was obliged to choose a guy bigger than me, more talented than me, which makes films more well known than mine, and who earns more money than me ? What is this happening ?'" But the fans can rest assured that the two actors have quickly found common passions such as sports. This should be fun Katherine Schwarzenegger !