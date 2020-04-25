Arnold Schwarzenegger launches a t-shirt with his donkey, and his pony to raise funds

It is fifteen days that Arnold Schwarzenegger has delighted its subscribers Instagram with Whiskey and Lulu, her pony and her donkey. Surfing on this sudden notoriety, the Terminator has just launched a T-shirt that depicts him with his two pets containment !

Monday, 16 march 2020, while France fell into a containment strengthened to cope with the threat of the coronavirus, at the other end of the Atlantic (and of the United States), Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to do the same and did know of the more funny ways on her over Instagram. In a video tour of his home, the former governor of California, challenged Donald Trump and warned about the dangers of coronavirus. ” Stay at home as long as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (idiots). We are doing it all together, announced-it. The most important thing is that you stay home, ( … ), especially when you are 72 years old [son âge NDLR]. After 65 years, it is not necessary to go out in California, so we stay at the house and we eat here. ” A message that could have been taken seriously, if he had not recorded surrounded by Whiskey, a Shetland pony and Lulu, a very young donkey…

After the buzz, the t-shirt

In the Face of the buzz aroused by the discovery of his two pets, Arnold Schwarzenegger no longer hesitate to put them in a scene from the confinement ordered in California. On a recent video, this is a bike that we met, continuing Whiskey and Lulu and recalling how important it was to take animals and make them do some physical activities. New success which encouraged her to go further. This is what he has just done by launching a t-shirt with his portrait, surrounded by its two stars pear cactus, on which is written “Don’t be a tr** c**, stay home. “ and all the benefit will flow to the association AfterSchoolAllStar that book all the days of what to eat to children who no longer go to school since the beginning of the confinement. A must-have for this summer ? May as well be !