Arnold Schwarzenegger made a joke to the viewers on Instagram (Video) – Vibration

Arnold Schwarzenegger has not lost any of his acting. Also confined to his home because of coronavirus, the hollywood star and former governor of California does not lack in entertaining the viewers. Each day, he shares his daily life in the family or with their donkeys (yes, donkeys !), in her garden or in her kitchen.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, THE KING OF THE STUFFING

This is live from his kitchen that the former bodybuilder’s 72-year-old has recently set the scene : sitting on the counter, he produced a large-gap and performs stretches with great ease. ” Flexibility is as important as the workout “he says at the beginning of its fiscal years.

EVEN STALLONE IS (ALMOST) HAVE !

Its flexibility is impressive, of course, the internet and even become viral with more than 3.8 million views at the meter and tens of thousands of comments. ” Very impressive ! “, exclaims his friend, Sylvester Stallone. ” Arnold, great to see that you’re still as flexible “says the actor Jim Belushi. At the end of the video Arnold Schwarzenegger admit, however, we have fooled with a false pair of legs. Ah, sacred Schwarzy !